Azerbaijan and UAE hold joint military cooperation meeting

+ ↺ − 16 px

The first meeting of the Joint Military Cooperation Committee (JMCC) between the Defense Ministries of Azerbaijan and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) took place in Abu Dhabi.

At the event, the current state of military cooperation and prospects for its development between the defense authorities of the two countries were discussed, and a detailed exchange of views on a number of issues of mutual interest was held, News.Az reports, citing the Defense Ministry.

In the end, the "Protocol of the meeting of the Joint Military Cooperation Committee between the Defense Ministries of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the UAE" was signed.

News.Az