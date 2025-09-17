Azerbaijan and UAE launch Joint Business Council

+ ↺ − 16 px

A Joint Business Council has been established between Azerbaijan and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to enhance economic cooperation and bilateral trade.

The initiative was announced by the Small and Medium Business Development Agency (KOBIA) under the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan, News.Az reports citing local media.

A Memorandum of Understanding was signed between KOBIA and the Federation of UAE Chambers of Commerce and Industry to formalize the creation of the council.

The primary goal of the Azerbaijan-UAE Joint Business Council is to strengthen economic ties by promoting cooperation between the business communities of both countries in areas such as trade, investment, and industry.

Within this new cooperation platform, various initiatives will be undertaken to explore mutual investment opportunities, implement joint projects, and expand exports.

The council will be co-chaired by representatives from both countries and will include companies representing different sectors of the economy.

