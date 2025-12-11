Azerbaijan and UK discuss collaboration in AI

Azerbaijan and the United Kingdom have discussed potential cooperation in aviation, railway transport, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and the development of human capital in digital skills.

The discussions were held during a meeting between Deputy Minister Samir Mammadov and the UK Trade Envoy to Azerbaijan and Central Asia, Lord John Alderdice, who is visiting the country, the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport said, News.Az reports.

Lord Alderdice was briefed on investments in Azerbaijan’s transport and communication infrastructure, as well as on major projects implemented over the past two decades.

Officials noted that active cooperation between Azerbaijan, Central Asian states, and other countries along the Middle Corridor has led to a significant increase in transit volumes along the route in recent years.

The meeting also included information on the construction of the Zangazur Corridor. It was emphasised that the project will help diversify regional transport links and support sustainable peace and prosperity across the region.