Azerbaijan and Vietnam elevate legal cooperation to new level

+ ↺ − 16 px

An Azerbaijani delegation led by Kamran Aliyev, Azerbaijan’s Prosecutor General, arrived in Hanoi, the capital of Vietnam, for a working visit, at the invitation of Nguyen Huy Tien, Prosecutor General of Vietnam.

The delegation first visited the Azerbaijani Embassy in Vietnam, viewing the bust and honoring the memory of the National Leader Heydar Aliyev there, News.Az reports citing Azertac.

On March 24, President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, Luong Cuong, received the delegation.

Expressing gratitude for the warm hospitality, Prosecutor General Kamran Aliyev conveyed the greetings of President Ilham Aliyev to President of Vietnam.

President Luong Quang thanked him for the greetings and asked to pass on his regards to the President of Azerbaijan.

During the meeting, it was noted that friendly relations between the two countries date back to 1959 when Vietnam’s first president, Ho Chi Minh, visited Azerbaijan, and in 1983, during the historic visit of National Leader Heydar Aliyev to Vietnam as First Deputy Chairman of the USSR Council of Ministers. They highlighted that during the Soviet era, around 5,000 Vietnamese citizens were educated in Azerbaijan. Since the restoration of independence, Azerbaijan-Vietnam relations have continued to grow dynamically thanks to President Ilham Aliyev’s successful policies. Notably, his state visit to Vietnam in 2014 significantly contributed to strengthening bilateral relations and elevating cooperation to a reliable partnership level.

During the bilateral meeting held at the Supreme People’s Procuracy, Vietnam’s Prosecutor General Nguyen Tien expressed satisfaction with the ongoing development of partnership relations with Azerbaijan and positively assessed the expanding cooperation between the prosecution bodies. He emphasized that the people of Vietnam deeply appreciate and will never forget the support provided by Azerbaijan during difficult times. He also noted that in 2023, Vietnam celebrated the 100th anniversary of Azerbaijan’s National Leader Heydar Aliyev, the 40th anniversary of his historic visit to Vietnam, and the 65th anniversary of Ho Chi Minh’s visit to Azerbaijan.

Prosecutor General Kamran Aliyev expressed gratitude for the hospitality, highlighting that cooperation in all areas continues to develop successfully due to the political will of the leaders of both countries. He spoke about the large-scale reforms being implemented in Azerbaijan, particularly in the prosecution system, under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev. The Prosecutor General stated that after Azerbaijan fully restored its territorial integrity and sovereignty, extensive reconstruction and restoration work has been carried out in Karabakh and East Zangezur under the attention and care of President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva.

The parties exchanged views on expanding cooperation in the legal field, enhancing efficiency in bilateral and multilateral formats, collaborating within international organizations, and improving the legal framework.

At the end of the meeting, a Memorandum of Understanding was signed between the Prosecutor General's Offices of Azerbaijan and Vietnam to further intensify legal cooperation. This document aims to enhance legal collaboration between the prosecution bodies of both countries and expand the mutual exchange of experience.

The Azerbaijani Prosecutor General also held meeting with Le Minh Tri, Chief Justice of the Supreme People’s Court of Vietnam. Le Minh Tri fondly recalled his meeting with Kamran Aliyev two years ago in Saint Petersburg, while holding position of Vietnam’s Prosecutor General. He expressed his confidence that the Memorandum of Understanding signed between the prosecutors’ offices of the two countries would boost cooperation between the law enforcement authorities of Azerbaijan and Vietnam.

Kamran Aliyev briefed the Vietnamese official about the successive legal reforms in Azerbaijan under the supervision of President Ilham Aliyev. The Prosecutor General highlighted that General Prosecutor's Office of Azerbaijan maintains close collaboration with law enforcement and judicial bodies of other countries. He emphasized the importance of enhancing cooperation with the Supreme People's Court of Vietnam and conducting mutual exchange of experience.

As part of the trip, the Azerbaijani delegation also visited the People's Procuracy of Quang Ninh province. Luong Phuc Son, Chief Prosecutor of the People's Procuracy of Quang Ninh province, provided insight into the activities of the People's Procuracy, expressing interest in exchanging experience with the regional prosecutor's offices of Azerbaijan.

Kamran Aliyev underlined that the document signed between the Prosecutor General's Offices would contribute to increased reciprocal visits between the regional prosecutor's offices of the two countries.

Shovgi Mehdizade, Azerbaijani Ambassador to Vietnam, was also present at the meetings.

The visit of the Azerbaijani delegation to Vietnam has concluded.

News.Az