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President Aliyev attends official opening of 31st Baku Energy Forum

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President Aliyev attends official opening of 31st Baku Energy Forum
Photo: AZERTAC

On June 1, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev participated in the official opening ceremony of the the 31st International Caspian Oil and Gas Exhibition - Caspian Oil and Gas, the 14th Caspian International Clean Energy Exhibition - Caspian Power, and the 31st Baku Energy Forum. which got underway as part of the Baku Energy Week at the Baku Expo Center, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

The head of state delivered a speech at the event.


News.Az 

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