Azerbaijan and World Bank discuss prospects for cooperation

Azerbaijan`s Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov has met with World Bank Regional Director for the South Caucasus Sebastian Molineus, News.Az reports.

During the meeting, Minister Jabbarov noted that Azerbaijan attaches special importance to the partnership with the World Bank. The minister stressed the importance of expanding relations in various areas, and expressed gratitude for the World Bank’s continuous support of the important projects implemented in Azerbaijan.

The minister highlighted the economic reforms carried out in Azerbaijan, the measures to further improve the investment and business climate, as well as the work on strategic directions reflected in “Azerbaijan 2030: National Priorities for Socio-Economic Development.”

Sebastian Molineus pointed out the effective cooperation with Azerbaijan and shared his views on the issues of the economic cooperation agenda.

The sides also exchanged views on the investment projects of the World Bank, the Country Partnership Framework for 2023-2028, the World Bank's cooperation plans with Azerbaijan for 2023-2026 and other issues.

News.Az