Another 21 families relocated to Azerbaijan's liberated Lachin city presented with house keys

Another 21 more families (81 people) relocated to the Azerbaijani city of Lachin as part of the Great Return program, have been presented with house keys, News.Az reports.

Thus, a total of 346 families (1.326 people) have been resettled in the city so far.

The stage will see the resettlement of the families in the houses restored and newly built under the instructions of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev following the end of the Armenian occupation.

