Azerbaijan approves amendments to preferential trade with Türkiye

+ ↺ − 16 px

Amendment to the Preferential Trade Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Republic of Türkiye has been approved, APA reports.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed relevant order.

The Protocol on amendments to the "Preferential Trade Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Republic of Türkiye", which was signed on April 29, 2023, in the city of Samsun (Türkiye), has been approved.

News.Az