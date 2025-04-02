Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process is of great importance, German president says

+ ↺ − 16 px

The peace process between Armenia and Azerbaijan is of great importance, said President of Germany Frank-Walter Steinmeier during a joint press conference with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

The German president congratulated Azerbaijan on the steps taken and the progress achieved in this direction over the past year, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

“A crucial moment has arrived to reach an agreement. I hope this opportunity will be seized, a peace treaty will be signed, and lasting peace will be established in your region. I have great hopes for this,” he emphasized.

President Frank-Walter Steinmeier also reaffirmed Germany’s readiness to provide the necessary support for this process.

News.Az