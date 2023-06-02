Azerbaijan, Armenia reach agreement on Zangezur corridor project’s route, Russia says

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk has made a press statement, following the meeting of the Trilateral Working Group chaired by the Deputy Prime Ministers of Azerbaijan, Armenia and Russia, News.az reports.

The statement says that on June 2, the 12th meeting of the trilateral working group was held in order to implement the agreements reached by the leaders of Azerbaijan, Armenia and Russia at the meeting held in Moscow on May 25, 2023.

"The meeting, held in the Russian capital, was co-chaired by Azerbaijani Vice Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev, Armenian Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan and Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk.

The meeting was held in a constructive atmosphere. Important progress was noted with satisfaction in the field of harmonizing methods for lifting the blockade of transport links between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

In particular, a common understanding was reached regarding the implementation of specific steps to restore and organize the railway communication along the Arazdeen-Julfa-Ordubad-Mehri-Horadiz route.

The leaders of Azerbaijan, Armenia and Russia will be informed about the results of the talks. The parties agreed to continue work within the framework of the trilateral working group," the statement says.

Proposed by the Azerbaijani side, Zangezur Corridor aims to establish a transportation link between Azerbaijan's mainland and its exclave, Nakhchivan, passing through Armenian territory. This corridor emerged as part of the tripartite agreement signed between Armenia, Azerbaijan, and Russia in 2020. One point of the agreement outlined Armenia's commitment to ensuring the security of transport connections to Nakhchivan, facilitating unrestricted movement of people, vehicles, and goods in both directions.

News.Az