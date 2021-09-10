Azerbaijan army holds another course for long-term active military servicemen (VIDEO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

In addition to officer and warrant officer training course in the military units of the Ministry of Defense, the Training and Education Center of the Azerbaijan Army organizes courses for citizens wishing to serve as long-term active military servicemen in the army several times a year, the Defense Ministry told News.Az.

Starting from August 9, many young people are acquiring military specialties in the training course for long-term active military servicemen at the Training and Education Center of the Azerbaijan Army.

Professional teaching and command staff instill deep military knowledge and skills in cadets.

The vast majority of the course participants took part in the Patriotic War.

It should be noted that those who successfully complete the course will be assigned to the relevant positions in accordance with their specialties by signing a contract for a period of 3 years.

News.Az