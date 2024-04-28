Azerbaijan Army holds paramilitary cross championship - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

In accordance with the training plan approved by the Defense Minister for 2024, paramilitary cross championship among servicemen was held.

27 servicemen from 9 teams representing different types of troops competed in individual and team competitions.

The servicemen tested their ability at shooting, grenade launching and 3,000-metre cross.

In the individual score, the 1st place was awarded to the conscript soldier Mirsadig Mammadov, the 2nd place to the warrant officer Tural Mammadov, and the 3rd place to the long-term active military serviceman Aziz Huseynov.

At the end of the championship, the winning teams and individual winners were awarded diplomas, medals and cups.

