Azerbaijan Army holds socio-political training classes (PHOTO)

According to the training plan for the current year, socio-political training classes are held in the Azerbaijan Army within the framework of measures to educate the military personnel, News.az reports, referring to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

During the classes, the military personnel are informed about the importance of work done under the leadership of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Mr. Ilham Aliyev, his opinions about the Azerbaijan Army, as well as the events and innovations taking place in the republic and the world.

Within the socio-political training classes, questions of the servicemen are answered and necessary recommendations are given regarding their services.

