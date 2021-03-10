Azerbaijan Army to hold operational-tactical exercises

+ ↺ − 16 px

In accordance with the plan approved by President of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev, on March 15, Azerbaijan Army will start to conduct the Operational-Tactical Exercises with the involvement of types of troops (forces).

The exercises that will be held under the leadership of the Minister of Defense involve up to 10,000 military personnel, up to 100 tanks and other armored vehicles, up to 200 missiles and artillery systems of various caliber, multiple launch rocket systems, and mortars, up to 30 military aviation assets, as well as unmanned aerial vehicles for various purposes, the Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

In the exercises to be held in a mountain-wooded area with difficult terrain, the main attention considering the combat experience gained during the Patriotic War will be focused on controlling troops, bringing them into the state of combat readiness and regrouping, as well as on improving combat coordination and interoperability between the Army Corps, Rocket and Artillery Troops, aviation and Special Forces.

During the exercise, which will last until March 18, the troops will fulfill tasks to fight against terrorist detachments (groups), in particular, illegal armed formations, and to conduct counter-terrorism operations.

News.Az