Azerbaijan Army's servicemen participated in military parade on the occasion of Pakistan Day

On March 23, Islamabad, the capital of Pakistan, hosted a military parade on the occasion of Pakistan Day, News.az reports.

Political and military leaders of the country, representatives of the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan and the Military Attaché Office, and other official guests took part in the parade.

It should be noted that Azerbaijan was represented in the military parade by a group of servicemen of the Azerbaijan Army and the Military Orchestra band of the Military Institute named after Heydar Aliyev.

