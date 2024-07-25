+ ↺ − 16 px

An article titled “Azerbaijan as a mediator: Baku’s new role in the geopolitics of the “Greater Middle East” was published on the website of the Begin-Sadat Center for Strategic Studies (BESA). News.Az reprints the article by Vladimir (Ze'ev) Khanin, Professor of Political Studies and the Head of the Post-Soviet Conflicts Research Program at the BESA .

News.Az