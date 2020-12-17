Azerbaijan assisting 6,143 families at initial stage upon presidential order

+ ↺ − 16 px

An order of the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers signed to fulfill the order of the president of Azerbaijan dated December 14, 2020 "On additional measures to compensate for the damage caused to civilians as a result of the aggression of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Armenia against the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan, which began on September 27, 2020" was published on Dec. 17, Trend reports on Dec. 17.

In accordance with the order, the funds in the amount of 9,068,128 manat ($5,334,192), originally calculated on the basis of the lists submitted by the working groups, will be financed from the Reserve Fund envisaged in the state budget of Azerbaijan for 2020.

Funds are allocated on the basis of the lists calculated and submitted by the working groups as follows:

Some 2,920,500 manat ($1,717,941) of the mentioned amount will be transferred to the relevant treasury account of the executive power of Ganja city, 67,000 manat ($39,411) – to the executive power of Mingachevir city, 1,848,500 manat ($1,087,352) – to the executive power of Aghdam district, 586,000 manat ($344,705) – to the executive power of Aghjabadi district, 233,000 manat ($137,058) – to the executive power of Barda district, 124,000 manat ($72,941) – to the executive power of Beylagan district, 41,000 manat ($24,117) – to the executive power of Jabrayil district, 4,000 manat ($2,352) – to the executive power of Naftalan district, 2,296,500 manat ($1,350,882) – to the executive power of Tartar district, 494,500 manat ($290,882) – to the executive power of Fuzuli district and 421,500 manat ($247,941) - to the corresponding treasury account of the executive power of Goranboy district.

The funds will be transferred to the relevant treasury accounts of the executive structures.

The Ministry of Finance and the relevant local executive structures were instructed, on the basis of the lists submitted to the State Commission by the Working Groups, to transfer within 10 days the funds intended for the civilians to the bank accounts (including bank cards) of the owners of residential buildings or their legal representatives and submit a report on the results to the Cabinet of Ministers.

The initial assistance does not include payment for damage to vehicles.

As a result of the activity of the Working Groups, it was revealed that 8,221 real estate facilities were damaged. Among them some 300 private houses, 75 facilities and 10 apartment buildings were completely destroyed.

Some 222 vehicles were damaged, 21 of them became completely unusable.

Some 989 heads of cattle were killed.

As part of the implementation of the relevant order of the president of Azerbaijan dated December 14, 2020, at the preliminary stage, 3,151,500 manat that’s $1,853,823 (6,000 manat that’s $3,529 per family and 1,500 manat that’s $882 per family member) are planned to be paid to 258 families whose houses were destroyed and fell into disrepair while 5,885 families whose houses were damaged - 5,885,000 manat that’s $3,461,764 (1,000 manat that’s $588 per family).

The owners of real estate that cannot be restored or renovated will be provided with housing in new buildings built on the basis of modern projects.

The property which must be restored and repaired will be repaired and restored at the state's expense.

News.Az