Azerbaijan attends Karakoram Int’l Alpine Ski Cup

Forty skiers from 13 countries, including Pakistan, Greece, Afghanistan, Turkey, Ukraine, Hong Kong, United Kingdom, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Belgium, Morocco, Kyrgyzstan, Azerbaijan, and Tajikistan are participating in the CAS Karakoram International Alpine Ski Cup at Pakistan Air Forces’ (PAF) Ski Resort Naltar.

Holding this event would lend a new lease of life to the tourism industry of Pakistan and open doors for the revival of international sports in the country, the PAF said in its statement.

