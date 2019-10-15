Azerbaijan, Australia, China discuss plans for co-op in shipbuilding

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company regularly modernizes its transport and oil fleet, Chairman of the company Rauf Valiyev said.

Valiyev made the remarks in Baku at the meeting with the Technical Director of Australian Incat Crowther company Andrew Tuite and representatives of the Chinese company Afai Southern Shipyard (Panyu Guangzhou) Ltd. David Chen and Yi Giang, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company.

Valiyev also informed about the work of the company, projects, and plans for the future.

“Along with using the capabilities of the local shipbuilding industry, the company also cooperates with foreign countries,” the chairman said.

“Special attention is paid to the implementation of quality standards and modern technological achievements on ships that are planned to be acquired and put into operation as part of the fleet modernization program,” Valiyev stressed. “This is very important in terms of competitiveness.”

During a joint presentation, Andrew Tuite and David Chen touched upon the issues of the effectiveness of relationships and also stressed that it is possible to build ships that meet the requirements of the Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company.

News.Az

