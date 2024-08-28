Azerbaijan, Australia mull renewable energy, emissions reduction ahead of COP29

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources, COP29 President-Designate Mukhtar Babayev held a meeting with Australian Minister for Climate Change and Energy Chris Bowen.

Very productive and valuable meeting in Australia collaborating on global efforts to combat climate change ahead of COP29 and beyond.



Discussions for the COP29 President-Designate, Mukhtar Babayev with Hon. @Bowenchris, Minister for Climate Change and Energy of Australia.… pic.twitter.com/FnBCf38QjE — COP29 Azerbaijan (@COP29_AZ) August 28, 2024

The meeting on global efforts to combat climate change ahead of COP29 and beyond was very productive and valuable, the COP29 Presidency posted on X, News.Az reports.“There were vital exchanges on renewable energy, emissions reduction, and investment in clean industries,” the post read.“The importance of climate finance at COP29 in November was also discussed. Finance is crucial to keeping 1.5C within reach and addressing the scale and urgency of the climate crisis,” it added.The 2024 UN Climate Change Conference (UNFCCC COP 29) will convene in Baku, Azerbaijan, from 11 to 22 November 2024.Azerbaijan is committed to developing its renewable energy potential, which is an important part of the country’s plan to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 40% by 2050. The country intends to increase renewable power capacity to 30% by 2030 and diversify its existing energy system to become a leader in green energy. Azerbaijan is committed to leading by example and will update its national targets in its next 1.5-aligned Nationally Determined Contribution.

