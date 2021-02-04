“Azerbaijan” Avenue launched in Istanbul’s oldest district (PHOTOS)

+ ↺ − 16 px

The official opening ceremony of “Azerbaijan” Avenue has been held in Istanbul, Turkey.

Proposed by the Consulate General of Azerbaijan in Istanbul, the old “Cendere” Avenue in the ancient part of Sariyer, one of the city`s central districts, was renamed "Azerbaijan" Avenue.

The event was attended by Consul General of Azerbaijan Narmina Mustafayeva, Chairman of Sariyer Municipality Sukru Genc, employees of the consulate and municipality, Secretary General of Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality Can Akin Caglar, employees of consulates and municipalities, Azerbaijanis living, working and studying in this city.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Mustafayeva said that the renaming of one of the largest avenues in Istanbul in honor of Azerbaijan is yet another example of the two brotherly countries' connections.

She hailed Turkey`s support for Azerbaijan during the Patriotic War that saw the country return its historical lands.

Other speakers stressed that the Azerbaijani-Turkish unity and brotherhood would last forever.

The park named after the national leader of the Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev and the monument to him are located in the territory of Sariyer Municipality as well. At the initiative of the Consulate General of Azerbaijan in Istanbul, the dates of birth and death of the great leader were included in the calendar of current protocol events of Sariyer Municipality.

News.Az