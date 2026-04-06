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Russian FPV drones struck a school in northern Ukraine late Sunday, damaging civilian infrastructure in a border town, local officials said.

The attack targeted the town of Semenivka in the Chernihiv region, near the Russian border, raising fresh concerns over continued strikes on non-military sites, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

According to Oleksandr Seliverstov, head of the Novhorod-Siverskyi District State Administration, two FPV drones hit the area at around 6:30 p.m. Kyiv time.

The strike damaged Secondary School No. 5, though no casualties or injuries have been reported so far. Authorities are still assessing the full extent of the destruction.

Local officials described the incident as part of a broader pattern of attacks on civilian infrastructure in border regions.

Residents and authorities say such strikes continue to create fear and instability, particularly in communities located close to the frontline.

Meanwhile, Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of Ukraine’s armed forces, said Russian troops are continuing offensive operations and attempting to establish a buffer zone in eastern regions.

He added that Ukrainian forces have regained control of multiple settlements in recent months, including areas in Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia regions.

The latest strike follows other drone attacks on infrastructure. Just days earlier, Russian forces targeted energy facilities linked to Naftogaz in the Poltava region, causing fires after repeated strikes.

News.Az