IRGC Navy says Strait of Hormuz will not return to previous status for US and Israel

IRGC Navy says Strait of Hormuz will not return to previous status for US and Israel

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Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy has said the Strait of Hormuz has undergone what it described as irreversible strategic changes and will not revert to its former status, particularly for the United States and Israel, as Iranian forces finalise operational preparations for a new security order in the Persian Gulf.

In a statement posted on its X account on Sunday night, the IRGC Navy Command said the era of foreign hegemony over the strategic waterway is “over”, News.Az reports, citing Iran's English-language Press TV.

It added that recent regional developments have created a new reality in which extra-regional powers, led by the United States, can no longer dictate terms or project influence in Iran’s immediate maritime environment.

“The Strait of Hormuz will never return to its previous status, especially for the US and the Zionist regime,” the statement said, reaffirming Iran’s commitment to defending its sovereignty and the security of the Persian Gulf.

The IRGC Navy also said it had reached the final stages of operational preparations for a comprehensive plan announced earlier by senior Iranian officials, aimed at establishing what it described as an indigenous security architecture in the Persian Gulf.

According to the statement, the plan is based on the principle that regional stability should be ensured by littoral states without the presence of outside forces.

It said preparations include expanded naval deployments, enhanced monitoring systems and coordinated rapid response capabilities to protect Iran’s territorial waters and ensure the flow of energy through the strait.

Iranian military officials have repeatedly warned that any attempt by the United States or its allies to challenge this approach would be met with a “decisive” response.

The statement comes after US President Donald Trump renewed his threat to unleash “hell” on Iran if it continues to keep the Strait of Hormuz closed, saying Washington could target the country’s power plants and bridges.

Trump also said that Tuesday would mark coordinated attacks on Iranian infrastructure, adding that the operations would be “wrapped up in one”.

Iran has tightened restrictions on ship movements through the Strait of Hormuz amid the ongoing US-Israeli conflict.

Iranian authorities have said the waterway remains open, but not to vessels linked to the United States, Israel or their allies.

The restrictions have contributed to rising global energy and commodity prices, with analysts warning of further escalation if tensions persist.

News.Az