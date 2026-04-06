Dallas-bound Qantas flight makes emergency return to Sydney

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A Qantas passenger jet flying from Sydney to Dallas was forced to return to Australia due to a medical emergency onboard.

Flight QF7, about four hours into its journey yesterday, diverted near Fiji after a passenger fell seriously ill, News.Az reports, citing Australian media.

With too much fuel to safely land in Fiji, pilots decided to return to Sydney, where medical resources were better equipped. The aircraft released fuel at high altitude before landing.

Australian Olympic diver Sam Fricker, among the passengers, shared footage of the mid-air fuel release on Instagram. He wrote: “Four hours into our flight from Sydney to Texas, there was a medical emergency on board and we had to turn around… Really hoping the person who had the medical emergency is okay and getting the care they need.”

Fricker added that while seeing fuel being dumped was concerning, “the cost of human life is priceless, so if they can save their life, it’s worth it.”

The flight, rescheduled with a new crew, departed Sydney around 9:25 p.m. Qantas emphasized that passenger safety remains its top priority and thanked travelers for their patience.

News.Az