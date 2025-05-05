Azerbaijan Badminton Federation receives international award

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Azerbaijan Badminton Federation (ABF), recognized for its significant contributions to the development of badminton in Africa, received the BWF Inclusion Award 2025 at the 86th BWF Annual General Meeting held in Xiamen, Fujian Province, southeast China.

Simultaneouly, the ABF joined the Council of the Badminton World Federation, with Taleh Ziyadov, President of the Azerbaijan Badminton Federation, electing as a member of the BWF Council for a four-year term, News.Az reports citing Azertac.

Taleh Ziyadov stressed that Azerbaijan's role in the World Badminton Federation Council would contribute significantly to the development of this sport in the country.

Azerbaijan elevated from 85th to 46th place in the Badminton World Federation rankings. Earlier, the country hosted major international badminton events, including the Congress of the Badminton Europe Confederation in 2023 and the European Mixed Team Championships in 2025.

Thailand's Khunying Patama Leeswadtrakul was elected President of the Badminton World Federation (BWF) at the 86th BWF Annual General Meeting.

