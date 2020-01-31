Azerbaijan bans poultry meat import from Ukraine - Food Safety Agency appeal to entrepreneurs

+ ↺ − 16 px

A temporary restriction has been imposed on the import of live birds and poultry products from Ukraine until the epizootic situation stabilizes.

ABC.AZ reports with reference to the Food Safety Agency (AQTA) that the World Health Organization (WHO) has identified the pathogen among birds in several European countries.

In this regard, AQTA has tightened control measures over imported poultry and other poultry products. A relevant appeal was made to the State Customs Committee in order to take appropriate measures in connection with transportation vehicles arriving in Azerbaijan from the territory of Ukraine or transiting through customs and border checkpoints.

It should be noted that the Agency also urged entrepreneurs working in the field of import of poultry products to be careful.

News.Az

