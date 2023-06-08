Azerbaijan became one of main gas suppliers to Italy, following launch of TAP - minister

Azerbaijan became one of main gas suppliers to Italy, following launch of TAP - minister

+ ↺ − 16 px

With the launch of TAP, which is part of the Southern Gas Corridor, Azerbaijan has become one of the main suppliers of natural gas to Italy, Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan Mukhtar Babayev said, News.az reports.

He made the remark at the event dedicated to the National Day of Italy.

"The Southern Gas Corridor, which has become the guarantor of Europe's energy security, is also the main component of our relations with Italy," he said.

News.Az