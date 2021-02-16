COVID-19 vaccination begins in Azerbaijani Army (PHOTO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

By the order of Azerbaijan’s defense minister, COVID-19 vaccination has been launched to protect the health of servicemen of the Azerbaijan Army.

Vaccination is carried out on a voluntary basis, the Defense Ministry told News.Az.

Vaccination of military personnel of the military units stationed in the Baku garrison is held at the Main Clinical Hospital of the Armed Forces. Vaccination of servicemen of military units stationed in the liberated territories is organized in the relevant military medical institutions.

News.Az