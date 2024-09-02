Azerbaijan begins gas supplies to Croatia

+ ↺ − 16 px

Starting Sept. 1, the State Oil Company of the Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) started supplying natural gas to Croatia.

"As a result of fruitful cooperation between the governments of Azerbaijan and Croatia, Azerbaijani gas supply to Croatia through PPD Company and MET Group ahead of the winter season further strengthens the country's role as a reliable energy partner and gas supplier to Europe," the energy giant SOCAR said in a statement."This event, which is a pivotal step towards expanding energy cooperation between Azerbaijan and Croatia, serves to strengthen the continent's energy security by demonstrating SOCAR's commitment to diversifying energy sources for European domestic markets," the company emphasized."With this milestone, Croatia becomes the tenth country to receive Azerbaijani gas, joining Türkiye, Georgia, Italy, Greece, Bulgaria, Romania, Hungary, Serbia, and Slovenia," it added.Azerbaijan delivers natural gas to Europe through the Southern Gas Corridor. The current capacity of the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP), the European leg of this corridor, is 10 billion cubic meters per year, with the potential for expansion to 20 billion cubic meters.

News.Az