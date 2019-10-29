Azerbaijan, Belarus ink military co-op plan for 2020

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov met with his Belarusian counterpart, Lieutenant General Andrei Ravkov, who is on a visit to Baku to attend a regular meeting of the CIS Council of Defense Minister.

Noting that Azerbaijan attaches particular importance to cooperation with Belarus in all areas, in particular in the military sphere, Minister Hasanov emphasized that there are wide opportunities for further development of military-technical cooperation between the two countries. He said that Azerbaijan pays special attention to cooperation with defense industry companies of Belarus, stressing that cooperation in the military-technical sphere between the two countries is successfully developing and expanding.

It was noted that Azerbaijan and Belarus actively interact in international organizations and support each other in all issues.

The minister expressed gratitude to the leadership and people of Belarus for supporting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan in the settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

Hasanov congratulated Colonel Andrei Kaptilovich, the new military attaché of Belarus in Azerbaijan, on his appointment to this post, and expressed confidence that his activities will be aimed at developing friendly relations between thecountries based on mutually beneficial cooperation.

The parties noted the importance of developing bilateral military cooperation and expanding mutual relations between the Defense Ministries of the two countries.

During the meeting, a wide exchange of views on the current state and prospects for the development of military cooperation between Azerbaijan and Belarus was held, and the contributions of the two states to regional security were stressed.

At the end of the meeting, the ministers signed the Bilateral Cooperation Plan for 2020. The plan provides for the organization of mutual visits of expert groups, the conduct of joint combat training activities, the exchange of best practices and other important issues.

