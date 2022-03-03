Azerbaijan-Belarus match to be held on neutral field
The venue of the match between Belarus and Azerbaijan in the group stage of the UEFA League of Nations has been changed, News.Az reports citing UEFA.
The UEFA Executive Committee adopted the due decision.
According to the decision, the national teams and clubs of Belarus will play their home games on neutral territory, but fans will not be allowed to the meetings.