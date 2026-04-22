Juventus lead Milan in chase for Barcelona’s Lewandowski

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Juventus and AC Milan are both looking to strengthen their squads with a top-level centre-forward ahead of next season, and both clubs have reportedly identified Robert Lewandowski as a key target, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The Barcelona striker is expected to leave the Spanish club on a free transfer this summer, attracting strong interest from several European sides.

In recent hours, Juventus are said to have moved ahead of Milan in the competition to sign the Polish forward.

The Turin club is reportedly prepared to offer a contract worth €6 million plus bonuses.

Lewandowski is still weighing up his future options, while his agent is currently holding meetings with multiple clubs that are interested in securing his services.

News.Az