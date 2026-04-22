Azerbaijani weightlifter wins silver at European Championships
Photo: AZERTAC
Azerbaijani weightlifter Isa Rustamov has won a silver medal at the European Weightlifting Championships held in Batumi.
Rustamov secured silver in the snatch event after successfully lifting 147kg, delivering a strong performance against Europe’s top competitors, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.
In the clean and jerk, he lifted 180kg, bringing his total to 327kg. Despite the impressive combined result, Rustamov finished fourth overall in the final standings.
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The result highlights another notable achievement for Azerbaijan in international weightlifting, as athletes continue to perform at a high level in European competitions.
By Aysel Mammadzada