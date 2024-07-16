Azerbaijan, Belarus mull prospects for military-technical co-op

+ ↺ − 16 px

An Azerbaijani delegation led by Minister of Defense Industry Vugar Mustafayev is paying a working visit to Minsk at the invitation of Chairman of the State Authority for Military Industry of the Republic of Belarus Dmitry Pantus.

As part of the visit, Minister Vugar Mustafayev met with Dmitry Pantus to discuss the current cooperation between the two friendly countries in the military-technical domain, including the prospects for developing future relations, and exchanged views on the issues of interests.During the visit, the delegation plans to get acquainted with the production process in a number of enterprises.

News.Az