Seoul says Iran-linked missiles hit South Korean vessel in Hormuz: What happened?

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South Korea has concluded that an attack on a cargo ship operated by South Korean shipping company HMM in the Strait of Hormuz on May 4 was likely carried out using an Iranian anti-ship missile, according to findings released by Seoul's Foreign Ministry.

The vessel, the HMM Namu, was struck twice while anchored near the United Arab Emirates. Investigators determined that one warhead failed to explode, while the second detonated and caused a fire and damage to the ship's lower stern section. No casualties were reported among the crew.

What evidence did investigators find?

South Korean investigators examined missile debris, engines, warhead fragments and explosive materials recovered from the vessel. According to the Foreign Ministry, the components showed similarities to Iranian-made systems, including markings linked to Iranian manufacturers and characteristics consistent with Iranian Noor or Qader anti-ship missiles.

Officials said the evidence strongly suggests the missile was Iranian-made, although Seoul stopped short of definitively identifying who launched it or whether the attack was intentional.

How has South Korea responded?

Seoul summoned Iran's ambassador and lodged a formal protest over the incident. South Korean officials described the attack as unacceptable and said the government would consider further steps based on the investigation's conclusions.

What has Iran said?

Iran has denied any involvement in the attack. Tehran's representatives in Seoul rejected accusations linking Iran to the strike and have consistently denied responsibility.

Why is this significant?

The incident comes amid heightened tensions in and around the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's most important energy shipping routes. The attack has added to concerns about maritime security in the Gulf and could further complicate relations between South Korea and Iran. It also reinforces international concerns about risks to commercial shipping operating in the strategically vital waterway.

News.Az