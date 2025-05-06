Azerbaijan-Belarus trade exceeds $101 million in early 2025

+ ↺ − 16 px

Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Belarus holds promising prospects in the industrial sector, Executive Director of the Export and Investment Promotion Agency of Azerbaijan (AZPROMO), told journalists.

He noted that both countries’ industrial potential paves the way for deeper collaboration, News.Az reports, citing local media.

Abdullayev emphasized that the trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Belarus surpassed $101 million in the first quarter of this year. "Azerbaijan’s exports to Belarus increased by 82 percent, totaling $17 million. We are optimistic that our cooperation in investment and trade will continue to grow," he added.

News.Az