Azerbaijan bids farewell to martyr Orkhan Asgarov

A farewell ceremony was held for Orkan Asgarov, head of the security service at Azerbaijan’s Embassy in Iran, who was martyred while preventing the terrorist attack on the embassy on Friday, News.Az reports.

The body of martyr Orkhan Asgarov was brought to the place of residence in Baku on Monday.

Along with the martyr’s family members, officials, MPs, the human rights commissioner and public representatives joined the farewell ceremony.

The martyr will be buried today at 12:00 (GMT+4) in the Alley of Martyrs II, Baku.

On January 27, at around 8:30 am Baku time, an armed attack took place on the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The attacker destroyed the guard post with a Kalashnikov automatic weapon and killed the head of the security service.

Two security guards of the embassy were also wounded while preventing the attack.

News.Az