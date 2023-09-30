Azerbaijan bids farewell to National Hero Riad Ahmadov

+ ↺ − 16 px

A ceremony was held in Baku on Saturday to bid farewell to National Hero of Azerbaijan Riad Ahmadov.

The farewell ceremony was attended by the family members of the National Hero, his comrades in arms, state officials, famous representatives of the intelligentsia, educators and students, News.Az reports.

At the ceremony, the national anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan was played, and the memory of the martyrs who died in the struggle for the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the country was honored with a minute of silence.

Following the farewell ceremony, the National Hero of Azerbaijan was laid to rest in the Second Alley of Honor in Baku.

On January 26, 1992, Riad Ahmadov, together with the reconnaissance group he led, went missing in the village of Dashalti. For many years after this his whereabouts were unknown. At the international conference “Increasing national and international efforts aimed at clarifying the fate of missing persons,” held on September 18 this year in Baku, it was announced that the remains of Riad Ahmadov and a number of other missing Azerbaijanis had been discovered and identified.

News.Az