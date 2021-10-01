Azerbaijan: Bodies of about 150 people reported missing during first Karabakh war found

+ ↺ − 16 px

The bodies of about 150 people, who went missing during the first Karabakh war, have been found after the end of the second Karabakh war, Azerbaijan’s Prosecutor General Kamran Aliyev told reporters on Friday, News.Az reports.

The prosecutor general said the necessary measures are underway to find those who went missing during the first Karabakh war.

“After the end of the second Karabakh war, the bodies of nearly 150 missing citizens were found. The bodies were found in the liberated territories. Measures are underway in this regard,” he added.

News.Az