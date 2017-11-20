Azerbaijan Carpet Museum is 50: museum employees awarded

+ ↺ − 16 px

The awards were presented by Abulfas Garayev, Minister of Culture and Tourism of Azerbaijan.

At the opening of the exhibition "New Pearls of the Collection", the employees of the Azerbaijan Carpet Museum were rewarded for their fruitful work in promoting Azerbaijani carpet art, according to the orders of President Ilham Aliyev signed on September 27, 2017.

Aygun Abbasova and Yalchin Salimov were awarded the Tereggi Medal.

Puste Agayeva, Tarana Melikova and Rema Zeynalova were awarded the Honorary Diploma of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Taryer Bashirov was awarded the title of Honored Artist of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Asya Shiraliyeva was awarded the title of Honored Worker of Culture of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

