Azerbaijan Chamber of Accounts hosts 62nd ASOSAI Governing Board meeting

On July 17, the 62nd meeting of the Governing Board of the Asian Organization of Supreme Audit Institutions (ASOSAI) was held in Baku, hosted by the Chamber of Accounts of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

The event brought together over 100 participants, including members of the ASOSAI Governing Board and Audit Committee, representatives from the presidency and secretariat of the International Organization of Supreme Audit Institutions (INTOSAI), and delegates from the INTOSAI Development Initiative, News.Az reports citing local media.

The meeting opened with a speech by Krishnan Sangaran, Deputy Comptroller and Auditor General of India, representing the ASOSAI presidency.

Chairman of the Azerbaijan Chamber of Accounts Vugar Gulmammadov welcomed the participants, highlighting the importance of the meeting and the institution’s commitment to international cooperation within the ASOSAI framework. He noted that hosting the event in Baku was a source of pride and responsibility for Azerbaijan. Gulmammadov underscored the Chamber’s efforts to adopt international best practices, enhance knowledge exchange, and promote regional cooperation.

He recalled that the Chamber of Accounts was elected to the ASOSAI Governing Board for the first time during the ASOSAI Assembly held in New Delhi, India, in September of the previous year. This membership, he said, is both a mark of trust and a responsibility to ensure active and effective participation moving forward.

Gulmammadov also emphasized the importance of expanding knowledge and experience sharing among supreme audit institutions to enable more systematic cooperation and shared insights into Azerbaijan’s ongoing public financial management reforms.

A presentation video introducing Azerbaijan was screened.

During the official session of the 62nd ASOSAI Governing Board meeting, the minutes of the 60th and 61st meetings were approved. The participants reviewed ASOSAI’s 2024 activity and financial reports, along with the proposed budget plan for 2026–2028.

Presentations were delivered on ASOSAI’s Strategic Plan, its cooperation with other regional organizations, the annual work of thematic groups, and the latest editions of the ASOSAI Journal.

A key item on the agenda was the election of two new members to the INTOSAI Governing Board for 2025–2031, as well as the INTOSAI external auditor. The United Arab Emirates and Pakistan were elected as Governing Board members for 2025–2031, while the Republic of Korea was selected as INTOSAI’s external auditor for 2026–2028.

It was decided that the 63rd ASOSAI Governing Board meeting will take place in 2026 in Astana, Kazakhstan. Additionally, at the initiative of Board members, a special working group on ASOSAI Regulations was established, with Azerbaijan, Pakistan, Malaysia, Thailand, and India voluntarily joining the group.

