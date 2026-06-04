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Azerbaijan, Iran FMs discuss bilateral ties, regional security

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Azerbaijan, Iran FMs discuss bilateral ties, regional security

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov held a phone conversation with his Iranian counterpart, Seyed Abbas Araghchi, on Thursday to discuss the current state and prospects of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Iran, as well as the regional security situation.

Araghchi provided detailed information on the ongoing negotiations involving Iran and the latest developments in the process, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

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Bayramov emphasised the importance of diplomatic efforts in maintaining regional stability.

The two sides also exchanged views on other bilateral and regional issues, as well as recent developments on the broader agenda.


News.Az 

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