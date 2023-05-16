Azerbaijan changes conditions for issuing residence permits for foreigners in country

Azerbaijan changes conditions for issuing residence permits for foreigners in country

+ ↺ − 16 px

The conditions for issuing residence permits for foreigners in Azerbaijan have been altered, News.az reports.

This was reflected in the decree of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed on May 16 approving amendments to the Migration Code of Azerbaijan.

The amendments cover cases in which foreigners and stateless persons are granted temporary residence permits on the territory of Azerbaijan, as well as cases providing for the extension of the validity period of this permit.

News.Az