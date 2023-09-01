Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan, China ink agreement on investment cooperation

Azerbaijan, China ink agreement on investment cooperation

A framework agreement on strengthening production capacity and investment cooperation between Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Economy and China’s National Development and Reform Commission was signed.

The document was signed by Azerbaijani Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov and  Chairman of the Chinese National Development and Reform Commission Zheng Shanjie, News.Az reports.

Minister Jabbarov noted that the document will contribute to enhancing bilateral economic ties and bolstering cooperation in the field of investments.

“During the meeting with Zheng Shanjie, the Chairman of the National Development and Reform Commission of the People’s Republic of China, we exchanged views on the initiatives implemented to develop Azerbaijani-Chinese economic relations, our country’s participation in the “One Belt One Road” project, promoting mutual investments and strengthening cooperation. The execution of the "Framework Agreement on Strengthening Production Capacity and Investment Cooperation between the Ministry of Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the National Development and Reform Commission of the People's Republic of China," signed within the framework of the meeting, will contribute to enhancing bilateral economic ties and bolstering cooperation in the field of investments,” Minister Jabbarov said on X.

