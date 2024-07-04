Azerbaijan, China launch daily container shipments via Middle Corridor

+ ↺ − 16 px

Daily shipments of container block trains from the Chinese port of Xi'an to Baku through the Middle Corridor have been launched, Azerbaijan Railways (ADY) said in a statement, News.Az reports.

These containers predominantly carry household goods, appliances, automobiles and their components.The journey of these shipments involves traversing Kazakhstan and crossing the Caspian Sea, with the entire route expected to culminate in Baku within a span of approximately 12 days.This initiative marks a significant step in bolstering trade and logistical ties between China and Azerbaijan via the Middle Corridor.The Middle Corridor is a strategic transport route connecting China to Europe via Central Asia, the Caspian Sea, and the Caucasus region, specifically Azerbaijan and Georgia. It serves as an alternative to traditional shipping routes, such as the Northern and Southern Corridors.The initiative aims to enhance trade and connectivity between Asia and Europe, promoting economic cooperation and development along its route. The Middle Corridor facilitates the transport of goods, including containers, through railway and maritime routes, contributing to regional integration and global trade diversification efforts.

News.Az