Azerbaijan, China mark 30 years of diplomatic ties

Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has made a post on its official Twitter account on the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and China, News.Az reports.

The post reads: “Today marks the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and China. We send our best wishes to the government and people of the People's Republic of China on this occasion. Looking forward to further development of Azerbaijan-China cooperation”.

