Azerbaijan, China mull new renewable energy projects
Azerbaijan and China have discussed new projects in the field of renewable energy.The matter was considered during a meeting between Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov and Head of the Chinese National Energy Administration Zhang Jianhua, News.Az reports.
“At the meeting with Mr. Zhang Jianhua, the head of the National Energy Administration of the People's Republic of China, Azerbaijan's support to the Belt and Road Energy Partnership Platform was expressed,” Minister Shahbazov posted on X.
The minister said the discussions also centered on the development of Azerbaijan-China relations with new projects of renewable energy and enlarging the partnerships with Chinese companies, including the opportunities for oil and gas sector.
