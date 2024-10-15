Azerbaijan, China to strengthen collaboration in IT, smart infrastructure

The Azerbaijan Investment Holding and China's FiberHome Telecommunication Technologies Co., Ltd. have signed a Memorandum of Understanding aimed at fostering cooperation.

The announcement was made by Azerbaijan’s Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov, News.Az reports.The minister noted that the agreement will strengthen collaboration in smart infrastructure, innovation mechanisms, and information technology between the two countries.“This agreement will strengthen collaboration in smart infrastructure, innovation mechanisms, and information technology, further promoting the business partnership between Azerbaijan and China. It will also support the adoption of advanced business practices among AIH's portfolio companies,” Minister Jabbarov said on X.

