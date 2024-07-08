Azerbaijan-China trade surges to $3.1 billion

+ ↺ − 16 px

The trade turnover between Azerbaijan and China has increased by 43.5 per cent, reaching $3.1 billion since early 2024.

This was announced by Ding Tao, Charge d'Affaires of the Chinese Embassy in Azerbaijan, News.Az reports.Speaking at the SCO Demonstration Zone - Logistics and Trade Promotion Conference in Azerbaijan, the official hailed the successful development of economic and trade relations between the two countries.He noted that China always sees Azerbaijan as a reliable partner.“China and Azerbaijan are genuine friends and strong partners, cooperating on the basis of equality and mutual benefit. Over the past 32 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations, our two countries have enjoyed healthy and stable development despite changes in the international arena,” Tao added.

News.Az