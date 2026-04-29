US Acting Ambassador to Ukraine Julie Davis to retire amid reports of rift

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The US’s acting ambassador to Ukraine, Julie Davis, is set to leave her post in the coming weeks due to disagreements with President Donald Trump.

According to the State Department’s deputy spokesman Tommy Pigott, Davis is set to depart Kyiv and retire in June, though he denied accusations of a rift between Davis and Trump as the reason for her departure, News.Az reports, citing J Post.

“Ambassador Davis has been a steadfast proponent of the Trump administration's efforts to bring about a durable peace between Russia and Ukraine," Pigott said. “She will continue to proudly advance President Trump’s policies until she officially departs Kyiv in June 2026 and retires from the Department,” he added.

According to the Financial Times, however, Davis decided to step down out of frustration with Trump’s lack of strong support for Ukraine. Sources cited by the paper also said she felt “blindsided” by his October decision to nominate Republican donor John Breslow to replace her as ambassador to Cyprus, a position she has held since 2023.

News.Az